'Coronation Street' schedule shakeup - here is when you can watch the murder trial tonight
By Lucy Buglass
Coronation Street fans will notice a scheduling change tonight, as the soap returns to its usual format.
Coronation Street will return to its traditional Friday night schedule this evening (3rd September), as the dramatic Corey and Kelly trial continues. The beloved ITV soap is returning to its double-bill format, with episodes airing at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
In a recent shakeup, we saw Coronation Street airing one hour-long episode on Fridays, but from this week we'll be returning to the classic double-bill that fans are familiar with.
For those wanting to stay tuned into ITV, Simply Raymond Blanc will air at 8pm between the two soap visits.
Meanwhile, fans of Granchester will be pleased to know it's back for the evening slot at 9pm as season 6 kicks off. Will Davenport actor Tom Brittany told us that this series will explore "morality versus legality" among other things.
The Coronation Street scheduling not the only change we'll be seeing either, as dedicated soap fans will be pleased to know that EastEnders is set to return to its regular time of 8:05pm over on BBC1. To avoid clashing with Corrie in recent months, the BBC soap had moved episodes to a later time of 8:35pm so fans could switch over and not miss any of the drama.
Nina takes the stand! 🖤 Vote Corrie: https://t.co/DhB8NwbXTD#Corrie #Nina #Seb #Corey #Kelly #Roy @ITV @WeAreSTV @itvhub pic.twitter.com/x27J8yoRMbSeptember 1, 2021
It's looking to be a big night for soap fans, as in Weatherfield Corey Brent plays the victim in court during the first episode of the double-bill where he tells the court how Kelly’s dad is a gangster and she threatened to have him killed if he reported her to the police. But of course, both Kelly and Coronation Street viewers know this is a lie. In the second episode, we'll see Emma Brooker making Curtis an offer as she visits him in hospital.
Meanwhile, in EastEnders, Sharon Watts plots a bombshell confession and finds herself confiding in Phil Mitchell in dramatic scenes. On top of this, Kat Moon is desperate to get her son Tommy back on side, as he's fallen out with her over her refusal to help his new friend Scarlett.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.