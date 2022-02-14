'Coronation Street' star Alexandra Mardell reveals surprise new job

Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has landed herself a new role after her upcoming exit from the ITV soap as Emma Brooker.

Alexandra has played the role of Emma since 2018, but the news recently broke that she would be leaving Corrie to focus on a very different role.

Emma's new job will see her teaching acting at workshops for children in Leeds and Halifax with LB Act, a drama school based in West Yorkshire.

She's already been involved in some open days for the drama school, with LB Act sharing a video where she assisted in choosing scholarships for two students enrolling at the school.

Speaking of her departure from Coronation Street Emma told The Sun: "Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is has been the best experience of my life. Four years have gone so fast.

"Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult".

Explaining her decision, Alexandra added: "But I feel it’s the right time for me. I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt ­stories."

She also confirmed the bittersweet news via social media, sharing a statement about her departure. The character of Emma has been a fan favourite, having won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer, and also being nominated for Newcomer at the National Television Awards.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased Alexandra's exit from the soap, saying: "Emma has found herself in a massive pickle — one which will cause her to wave goodbye to the cobbles. At least for now.

"Alexandra has been pure Corrie gold and I wish her all the best."

The Sun also revealed that the door would be left open for Alexandra should she want to return to the soap, so this might not be the last we've seen of Emma Brooker.

