Coronation Street star Rob Mallard teases HUGE pregnancy twist

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has hinted at a future surprise for his character Daniel Osbourne, teasing that fatherhood could be on the cards for him again.

Recently we've seen Daniel involved in plenty of drama on the cobbles, as his planned wedding to Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) didn't go according to plan.

Fans watched in horror as Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was attacked by acid, derailing Daisy and Daniel's wedding plans, and now Daisy's at a crossroads and has found herself torn between two people.

But Daniel's actor Rob Mallard has suggested that one day his character might find happiness and even become the next Ken Barlow, taking on more responsibility within the iconic Coronation Street family, including having more kids.

Speaking at the Mummy's Star Ball to the Daily Star, he said: "Eventually one day I think he will be [a dad again]. I think he just needs to expand his brood, I'd love that.

"I think he needs to climb up the tree in the family and take on more responsibility and be the new Ken Barlow.”

Will Daniel and Daisy tie the knot? (Image credit: ITV)

Things certainly haven't been easy for Daniel though and they still haven't tied the knot following the attack. To make matters worse, Daisy's got herself into a messy situation.

Recently, Daisy was exposed as a catfisher after she had been pretending to be Ryan's girlfriend, Crystal, in an attempt to keep his morale up after the acid left him with facial scarring. His confidence was at an all-time low but her attempts to console him didn't go too well.

Despite Daisy clearly caring deeply for Ryan, Rob Mallard still remains confident that Daisy and Daniel will finally marry and become the next Cobbles power couple, although he's not sure when that will happen!

He added: "I think Daniel and Daisy, their personalities are so different that when they clash, they really clash. So I'm hoping that we’ll get to play a bit more of the conflict before the wedding.

"I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon though because happy characters don’t give drama."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.