Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony announce exciting baby news

Coronation Street favourite Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown on the ITV soap, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Briony.

The couple announced the news to OK! magazine, telling them “Our beautiful girl has arrived.”

Briony then shared a sweet picture of their new bundle of joy, which shows a cute baby grow embroidered with the words ‘little sister’ in pink, along with a tiny hand.

The pair are now happy parents to two children, welcoming a little sister for their 20-month-old son, Sonny.

Sam announced that they were expecting a second child in October 2021, by sharing a snap on Instagram of little Sonny next to some pumpkins holding a sign saying, “We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch! Due spring 2022.”

Sonny arrived six weeks prematurely in August 2020 and yoga instructor Briony opened up to OK! about her worries about having another premature baby.

She said: “We were actually trying not to get pregnant! [Laughs] Just because Sonny was so premature – my concern was having two too close together and having another premature baby. But it just happened!”

“Like with Sonny, I just knew I was pregnant — something was a little bit off and I didn’t feel well. I took a test and obviously it was positive. It was a bit of a shock for Sam!" she continued.

After Sonny’s birth, Briony took to Instagram to introduce him to the world by posting a picture of them kissing Sonny’s head.

The caption read: “Sonny Aston✨ He calmly entered our world 6 weeks early on 11.08.20 at 5lbs 7oz and we couldn’t be more in love💙✨.”

The soap star, who has played Chesney in Coronation Street for nearly 20 years, married Briony in May 2019 after being childhood sweethearts and meeting online when they were teenagers.

In the soap, Sam’s character Chesney is a father to five children, including quadruplets with his partner Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

