Coronation Street's Ken Barlow set to have an exciting new love interest

It looks like there's going to be a new love interest on the Coronation Street cobbles, with a former Absolutely Fabulous star set to join the cast as Ken Barlow's love interest.

Helen Lederer will join Coronation Street in the coming months in a new storyline that will see the 91-year-old character find love again.

The official Coronation Street X (formerly Twitter) page released a post announcing the news on 17th March, alongside the caption, 'Helen Lederer to guest star in Coronation Street Silver Fox Ken Barlow will prove he still has what it takes to woo the ladies when he catches the eye of Elspeth, played by Helen!'

Helen Lederer to guest star in Coronation Street 🌟 Silver Fox Ken Barlow will prove he still has what it takes to woo the ladies when he catches the eye of Elspeth, played by Helen! 👇 Read more👇 https://t.co/lkFyaAeVt5#Corrie @HelenLederer pic.twitter.com/LxbBoEoqJIMarch 17, 2024 See more

Fans were quick to show their appreciation, with one writing, 'Awww, I remember her in a Scottish comedy series called "Naked Video" on BBC 2 back in the 1980s. She was/is a brilliant comedienne and seems life has been kind to her as she doesn't seem to have aged that much.'

While another said, 'An absolute comedy legend - finally putting some fun into Corrie.'

A TV insider told The Sun more about the new arrival, commenting, "Despite being Weatherfield's oldest resident Ken still has an eye for the ladies and his character is very charming."

The source also suggested that this new love interest will help boost actor Bill Roche's earnings after it was revealed that the Corrie star has been struggling financially.

Speaking about Bill's money troubles earlier this year, a spokesperson for Coronation Street said, "We're really sorry to hear of Bill's financial situation. He has an ongoing contract with Coronation Street and remains a much-loved member of the cast."

We're excited to see what's in store for Ken next!

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 23th March to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.