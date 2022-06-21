Coronation Street's Martin Hancock reveals who he REALLY wants to share a scene with

Coronation Street star Martin Hancock has revealed what Weatherfield resident he would like to work with on the soap.

Martin will be reprising his role of eco-warrior Spider Nugent after nearly two decades since he left Coronation Street to start a new life in Peru.

Spider was best known for being Emily Bishop’s (Eileen Derbyshire) eco-warrior nephew and the on/off boyfriend of Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) between 1997 and 2003.

Now, he is set to make his comeback as the green-fingered campaigner and reunite with his former girlfriend Toyah after he bumps into her at her waste incineration protest.

Toyah has been going through a traumatic time on the soap after her husband Imraan Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) was tragically killed in a car crash. She’s currently on bail after being arrested for his murder.

Spider was well known for being Toyah's boyfriend. (Image credit: ITV)

With Spider exiting the soap 19 years ago, it’s no surprise that there has been an array of new faces walk the cobbles.

Talking to What to Watch Martin revealed what new cast member he would like to work with and even revealed his surprising connection to the star.

He said: “Well, funny enough. Although they’re not new, they are new in Corrie to me, but it’s Joe Duttine (who plays Tim Meltcalfe) because I went to drama school with him. In our thirty-year careers, we’ve never worked together and I think his character is brilliant. I love it. So I’d really like to work with Joe.”

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in the soap. (Image credit: ITV)

Martin also said what character he also sees Spider becoming friends with.

“Definitely Nina,” he commented. "I was extremely nervous before filming. I did have sleepless nights, but I caught up with Simon Gregson the other day and I haven't stopped nattering with people to be honest with you!"

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.