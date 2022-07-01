Craig Revel Horwood reveals his dream Strictly Come Dancing contestant — and it might surprise you!

Craig Revel Horwood would love to see this star take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed what celebrity he would love to see take to the ballroom.

Craig has been a judge on the Strictly Come Dancing panel since 2004 and has seen many famous faces grace the ballroom with their dance moves.

However, he would love to see this particular star, who is also another razor-tongued judge from another much-loved show, give a Salsa or Samba a go!

In an interview with What To Watch, Craig revealed how excited he was for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly and which surprising celebrity contestant he would like to see on the dancefloor.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to Strictly, like I do every year because every time it’s different — different faces doing different dances and telling different stories.

"I’d love to see Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell on the show. He’d be brilliant. He’ll be used to the high-waisted trousers, but we could get him out of his black clothes, dress him in pink and, of course, give him some Strictly sparkle.”

Simon in a glittery shirt? We would love to see that! (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, they’re both known for being harsh critics on their respective shows, so how does Craig think that’ll work out?

"As for my commenting on his dancing, Simon invented harsh critique, so he should be able to take it!" he joked.

As part of Channel 4’s season of programming to mark 50 years since the first Pride march in the UK, Craig is swapping the ballroom for the living room to air his views on the week’s telly for a special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The one-off will see Craig join other LGBTQ+ personalities plus series regulars while he shares the couch with his good friend, pianist Ben Goddard.

Craig will be appearing in Celebrity Gogglebox's Pride special. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’m a huge fan of Gogglebox! When it first came out [in 2013], I thought why would anyone be interested in watching people watching TV? I thought it was ridiculous… and then I was hooked!

"Because this is a special episode to mark Pride, I wanted to do the show with one of my straight mates. Everyone knows I’m opinionated and I thought it’d be really cool to bounce off Ben, as a heterosexual man, and ask for his take on certain things — Ben has an opinion on everything!" he commented.

Celebrity Gogglebox’s Pride special can be seen on Friday, July 1 at 9pm Channel 4.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in Autumn on BBC.