Dance 100 fans want 'justice' for Rex after he was 'robbed'

*Warning! Contains spoilers for Dance 100*

Dance 100 fans can't stop talking about dancer instructor Rex Kline as they furiously claimed that he had been "robbed" after he was eliminated from the show in the third episode.

The Netflix dance competition saw eight successful dancers create groundbreaking routines in the hopes to become the next superstar choreographer and win $100,000.

In order to win the life-changing prize money, they had to showcase their routines using a group of the world's best dancers known as the Dance 100. The contestants had to choreograph, teach and perform out of this world group performances that would impress the judges — who were also their own dancers.

In the first episode, the Dance 100 contestants had to create a routine with seven of the Dance 100 professionals and were given the challenge to choose a soundtrack to "showcase all of you."

Rex decided to do a hip hip routine to "Hip Hop" by Dead Prez but there were tensions between him and Dance 100 dancer Jamal who was unimpressed by Rex's inexperience and slammed his routine. At one point, Jamal even walked off the stage during rehearsals.

Rex was eliminated from the competition in round two. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Despite this mishap, Rex managed to impress other members of the Dance 100 even without any choreography experience after his final performance.

When it came to the results, the dancers were in charge of who was going to be sent home and were asked to stand behind their favorite choreographer who they thought deserved to stay in the competition.

Even though Rex's dancers all decided to choose someone else, he was saved when the remaining Dance 100 group were given a choice on who should stay. Rex managed to make it through to the next stage, with Akira Armstrong being eliminated as she had the lowest amount of votes.

Now with 14 dancers in their crew for round two, each of the choreographers were given a music track to create a routine to and include a prop in their piece. But there was more drama in store when it was revealed that Rex had deleted his dancers from several team group chats after they didn't vote for his routine.

After apologizing for his behavior, Rex performed his choreography to "Tap In" by Saweetie using a throne as a prop. Unfortunately, his routine didn't manage to impress the judges and he was eliminated alongside Rudy Garcia.

Fans wants justice for Rex after being eliminated from the competition so soon and believed that he had been "robbed"...

Rex was ROBBED. #Dance100March 20, 2023 See more

Rex 1st choreography was amazing, the only one I wanted to watch again. His 2nd was also strong. He is creative and a great dancer, still learning as a choreographer, but no biggie, knowledge is acquired. Justice for Rex #Dance100March 20, 2023 See more

#Dance100 I’m only on episode 3. I’m really disappointed Rex is gone. I feel like both his 1st & 2nd performances were actually the best. Idk why he didn’t get loads of votes, he was incredible. I’d love to go to his classes, I love how he dances. He’s incredible.March 17, 2023 See more

Akira was robbed. Jamal was rude and unprofessional. Rex was robbed. And I stopped watching after that so thanks for the waste of time 😂 #Dance100March 19, 2023 See more

they did my guy rex soooo dirty omg, justice!!!! #dance100March 20, 2023 See more

Dance 100 is available to watch now on Netflix.