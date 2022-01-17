‘Dancing On Ice’ fans jaws drop at Sally’s ‘gorgeous’ look

Dancing On Ice 2022 fans were stunned by Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor’s stunning look as she took to the ice for the first time last night (Sunday, Jan. 16).

Sally has been playing Corrie legend Sally Webster (now Metcalfe) for 36 years, and her appearance last night was very different from her iconic character— with one fan even comparing her to Princess Diana as she glided on the ice in an elegant navy blue gown and her blonde hair styled into a beautiful curled up do.

Sally showed off a new look as she skated with professional partner Matt Evers. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans took to social media to share how lovely they thought Sally looked...

Gorgeous Sally looks like Princess Di in the royal blue #DancingOnIceJanuary 16, 2022 See more

Sally looks beautiful on dancing on ice @dancingonice #dancingoniceJanuary 16, 2022 See more

How great does sally look only used to her as sally in Corrie #dancingoniceJanuary 16, 2022 See more

sally looks like an angel omg #DancingOnIceJanuary 16, 2022 See more

Wow Sally looks stunning #dancingoniceJanuary 16, 2022 See more

Sally managed to escape the skate-off and make it through to movie week after scoring an impressive 23 for her first performance with her professional skating partner Matt Evers.

Sally revealed to What To Watch that going on Dancing On Ice was a huge challenge, but was overjoyed to have been given the opportunity.

Sally looked stunning on last night's 'Dancing on Ice'. (Image credit: ITV)

She said: "I’ve watched the show over the years and always fancied having a go, but I thought it was something I probably wouldn’t be able to do. This is a massive challenge for me. I’m getting older and I think if I don’t do it now I never will. To get an opportunity to do something like this and learn a skill at my age is just incredible.

“I’m doing it purely as a challenge for myself. As I get older I just want to try new things. I’ve been in Corrie for 35 years and I’ve loved every minute of it, but to be given an opportunity to do something different is wonderful and I’m really looking forward to it!"

Sally Dynevor as Sally Webster in 'Coronation Street'. (Image credit: ITV)

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Brendan Cole and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer managed to top the leader board yesterday with a grand score of 30.5 after they were the first pair to take to the ice.

Whereas Happy Mondays star Bez came bottom of the leader board, receiving a score of 12.5 from the judging panel. However, he managed to highly entertain the nation with his performance (at one point, descending onto the ice on a pair of giant maracas!) and went through to the next round.

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub— see our TV Guide for full listings.