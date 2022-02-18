‘Dancing On Ice’ pro Matt Evers hints at terrifying move for Sally Dynevor

Dancing On Ice 2022 professional skater Matt Evers has teased that his partner Sally Dynevor may be attempting a dangerous skating move for the competition this weekend, possibly hinting that she could be trying the terrifying headbanger.

Matt posted a video on his Instagram account showing a behind-the-scenes peek at their rehearsals, but with a new addition to the ice — a crash mat.

He captioned the video: “Day 1.. musicals Week. Straight from bed to the ice… crash mat? Hmmm wonder what we are doing? 😳🤣 #dancingonice @dancingonice.”

Could the crash mat be hinting at a major move for Sally? We’ll have to find out this Sunday!

Coronation Street legend Sally has won the hearts of the nation with her magical routines and transformations. Talking to What to Watch, she admitted that taking part in the competition was the scariest thing she had ever done, but was eager to face her fears.

She said: “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever done! I walked to Everest base camp but that was with a team and I was on two feet. I’m on two feet with this, too, but the ice is so slippery and that’s really scary. I think this will be really good for my confidence, though.

“I don't have much confidence in myself and I just think if I can do this, if I can skate on a live show, then I’ll feel like I can do anything. It's really important to me, at this age, to face my fears. A couple of years ago I probably wouldn’t do anything that was scary, but as I get older I think I’ve just got to face my fears and do it."

Sally has highly impressed with her skating skills. (Image credit: ITV)

At the start of the competition, Sally was hesitant to skate on her own due to nerves, with Matt revealing to The Sun: "Sally can skate. People forget she's 58 years old, you know, so she has been cautious. She's been nervous about it, Sally and I have always joked we have a combined age of 103, so we are the golden oldies of the series so I have always held her hand.”

But she has since taken the monumental step and skated on her own, with her perseverance being highly praised throughout the competition.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub — see our TV Guide for full listings.