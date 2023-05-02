Dancing with the Stars gives major update on its future

After spending a season on Disney Plus , Dancing with the Stars season 32 is sashaying back to its original network television home on ABC. Sources told Variety (opens in new tab)that the move is imminent

Dancing with the Stars is returning home to ABC after only one season at Disney Plus, though the early plan is for the show to be available on ABC and Disney Plus, and available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The venerated dancing reality competition moved to Disney Plus for season 31. The big move was made so that the show could air live and without commercials on the streaming platform. Fans weren't disappointed as season 31 debuted with larger than ever group numbers, amazing sets and memorable performances, somehow all brought to life live and with only a few gaffes, but soon it was clear that an intermission was needed to give everyone a break.

It's hard to believe that Dancing with the Stars has been going for 31 seasons across 18 years. The show, a US version of the UK smash hit Strictly Come Dancing, not only rejuvenated ballroom dancing in the US but it has also become a place where celebrities, musicians, athletes and reality stars come to give their careers a boost. Heading into season 32, Dancing with the Stars shows no signs of slowing down.

The show has made great strides toward an inclusive platform. Over the years they have featured competitors of all ages, competitors with limb differences, deaf competitors and more. Season 31 made history with Selma Blair competing with MS while Daniel Durant, a deaf actor, stunned the audience with his performances and drag queen Shangela sparkled.

The ballroom will see quite a few changes in the upcoming season. Original judge Len Goodman passed away in April 2023 ; Goodman had already announced that season 31 would be his last. Tyra Banks exited Dancing with the Stars after season 31 and Julianne Hough will step into the co-host role alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Judges Carrie-Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are expected to return for season 32.

This is also the second major show that ABC has announced it is adding to its TV lineup next season, as 9-1-1 is moving from Fox to ABC.

The premiere date for Dancing with the Stars season 32 has not been announced yet.