Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman dies aged 78

Len Goodman has passed away according to a statement from his agent.

Former Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman has passed away aged 78 following a "short illness", according to a statement from his agent.

Len's agent Jackie Gill has released a statement saying: "It is with great sadness I announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him."

Len was best known for being a judge on the long-running dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing, where he was known for his warm personality and the way he'd shout the word "Seven!", which has become iconic among fans of the program.

He left Strictly in 2016, having been part of the show since its launch in 2004. This saw him moving to America where he was a regular on the judging panel for Dancing With the Stars until he decided to leave in 2022.

Speaking about his Dancing With the Stars exit, he said: "I’ve been on the show since it started in 2006, and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

Tributes have poured in for Len, with the BBC's director general Tim Davie saying: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.

"He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Len's colleague and fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood took to Twitter to share his condolences, writing: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Presenter and former Strictly contestant Dan Walker wrote: "So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent.

"Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family."

Russell Grant added: "The wonderful Len Goodman has left us. He was so kind and lovely to me when I was on Strictly and we met on other programs including his own filmed at BBC Glasgow. The word legend is overused but Len and his 'SEVEN' became a catchphrase across UK & USA. A true character."

Actor Stuart Anthony also shared a tribute, saying: "How very sad that the lovely Len Goodman has passed away aged 78. Spent so much time with him when I was younger learning to dance. Was always the kindest man. RIP X"

Len was a huge name in the world of dance away from the TV screens too. He was awarded the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.