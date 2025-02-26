David Suchet's first big drama in years gets release date at last

David Suchet's The Au Pair, his first major TV drama since 2018, has finally got a release date.

The Channel 5 drama, which boasts an all-star cast including Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton, will begin on Channel 5 on Monday, March 10 at 9 pm, it’s now been officially confirmed.

David Suchet in The Au Pair (Image credit: Channel 5)

David Suchet plays George, who moves next door to his daughter Zoe Dalton (Sally Bretton). Zoe is a woman who appears to have everything: a handsome and successful husband, two adorable stepchildren, and a stunning home in a beautiful English town.

But everything goes wrong for Zoe when she unwisely hires Sandrine (Lupin’s Ludmilla Makowski) as an au pair. She's described as a young French woman who "triggers an unsettling shift in the household, as instincts and suspicions arise, hinting at hidden agendas and long-concealed truths".

The makers also hint that not everything is as it seems in Zoe's marriage. And that the couple is facing marital issues, while George moving in next door further complicates life. The series is written by Michael Foott (Desperate Measures) and Andy Bayliss ( The Good Ship Murder ).

David Suchet is best known for playing Agatha Christie detective Hercule Poirot on screen for 25 years. Asked about his marathon stint playing Poirot, which ended in 2013, David said at the time: "I tell you exactly what it feels like. You suddenly realize, although you never knew it, that you've reached Everest. And having suddenly stood on the top of Everest, that you never expected to climb, there is a complete strange mixture of, 'Oh, I now have to say goodbye because I've done it', and then euphoria, for the same reason — 'I've done it'."

David Suchet in his Poirot days (Image credit: ITV)

David's last major role on screen was playing a media tycoon in the BBC One drama series Press. Although more recently he did voice Kaisa in His Dark Materials. Now, he will be seen soon in The Au Pair and he's also making a Channel 4 travel documentary called Travels With Agatha With David Suchet. It sees the actor embark on an expedition the writer took herself in the 1920s traveling to five countries including Canada, South Africa, and Australia.

Suchet said: "Having spent a quarter of a century personifying Agatha Christie's iconic character of Hercule Poirot I now feel so honored to embark upon a journey around the world, as myself — in the footsteps of possibly the greatest crime writer of all times. I feel that she will be sitting on my shoulders at every moment urging me on to share her passion for knowledge, travel, archeology, and of course — mystery."

You can watch David in Poirot on ITVX. The Au Pair will begin on Channel 5 on Monday, March 10 at 9 pm

