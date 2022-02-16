'Days Of Our Lives' returns next week with huge Valentine's twist

Days of Our Lives fans have been eagerly waiting for the soap to return to their screens after it recently took a break for the Winter Olympics 2022. But thankfully, the wait is almost over as the soap returns on Monday, Feb. 21 with exciting new episodes.

Fans will know that before going on a break, the soap left viewers with a cliffhanger involving Kristen kidnapping Sarah and stashing her away on a private island, while also donning a Sarah mask and breaking up with a devastated Xander.

But now NBC has released a new trailer for the new episodes next week, revealing that Xander could be forced to choose between two Valentines as his love life is about to get even more complicated than ever.

In the clip (which you can watch below) actor Paul Telfer is seen as his character Xander saying "Gwen Rizczech is the love of my life," before adding, "Sarah Horton was the love of my life but out of nowhere she dumped me and left town for good."

However, viewers know that not all is as it seems in Xander's love life and that escaped convict Kristen kidnapped Sarah. The trailer then sees Xander is about to get a life-changing phone call from Jack, who tells breaking some shocking news to him. Jack reveals: "The woman that broke up with you was Kristen in a Sarah mask."

Xander is stunned by the news, before adding: "Now what am I meant to do?!"

But there are more storyline twists to come because as he races out the door of the Salem Inn, Xander comes face-to-face with Sarah at the end of the 28-second clip — but is it the real Sarah escape from captivity, or is it Kristen back once again in a Sarah mask?

Tune in next week to find out!

Days of Our Lives returns after the Winter Olympics on Monday, Feb. 21 on NBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock for free.