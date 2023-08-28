Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 to September 1

It's a big week for Days of Our Lives as the residents of Salem prepare to say goodbye to Victor. As with everything in life, when one door closes, another door opens. This week a surprise visitor who can't remember his identity could hold the keys to Victor's last days.

Things have been difficult for everyone as they deal with Victor's death in their own way. Now that his death has been confirmed, it's time to pave a path forward and start the healing process.

This week, though, a mysterious stranger arrives at the hospital claiming to be on an important mission, but he has no idea who he is. The stranger will be played by the legendary Dick Van Dyke.

Dick Van Dyke isn't the only special guest this week. As Victor is laid to rest, members of the Salem community from the past and present will be on hand to say their goodbyes. Jen Lilley will return to reprise her role as Theresa while Zach Tinker will once again play Sonny.

Take a look at what's happening on Days of Our Lives during the week of August 28 to September 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 28:

"Chloe is shocked to see Philip. Sarah is rushed to the hospital. Despite the urging of others, Shawn resists seeking help. Kate worries Rex’s relationship will end in heartbreak."

Tuesday, August 29:

"Shawn hits rock bottom. Paulina’s news impacts Rafe and Jada. Steve gives Abe advice on next steps with Paulina. Brady learns Philip is alive."

Wednesday, August 30:

"Gabi and Stefan do some investigative work. Dimitri schemes to sort out the validity of his marriage. Leo runs into Sonny. Alex struggles with guilt in the wake of Victor’s death."

Thursday, August 31:

"Dimitri is skeptical of Leo’s plan. Gabi and Stefan are determined to learn the truth. Belle urges Brady to not press charges. Xander makes a shocking discovery about Philip."

Friday, September 1:

"Dick Van Dyke guest stars. Shawn makes amends. Brady gets a surprise visit. Rafe makes an important professional decision."

You can watch new episodes of Days or Our Lives with a subscription to Peacock. You can also stream past episodes there as well.