Days of our Lives spoilers: week of October 2 to October 6

Last week saw lots of revelations and rivalries on Days of our Lives, and you can bet that we'll see even more this week. Let's look ahead at what's going to be happening in Salem this week with Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 to October 6.

Sonny went to see Alex after talking to their father, but Alex says that Justin isn't his father anymore, which also means they're not really brothers. Alex sees this revelation about their paternity to be the reason why he's bad, but Sonny tries to reassure him. No matter what, Sonny says, Alex will always be his brother and Justin will always be his dad. Alex struggles to cope with this revelation as it brings his entire life into question.

Maggie took Victor's newly discovered will to show Vivian as she was setting up people to redecorate the patriarch's former home. Vivian, overcome with anger, rips it up. Thankfully it was just a copy, and the original has been filed. When Vivian refuses to leave, Maggie calls the police and has Vivian escorted away.

Dmitri has a plan to kill Gabi and Stefan, but Leo tries to talk him out of it and find another way. Gwen reveals that she doesn't want Dmitri dead, but Dmitri ends up getting shot by the end of the episode and his fate is in the balance.

Take a look at what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of October 2 to October 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 2

"Gwen confronts Leo. Vivian intervenes with Dimitri. Jada and Shawn come to blows. Belle turns to Marlena for support."

Tuesday, October 3

"An unexpected visitor catches Rafe off guard. Ava and Harris find themselves in a dangerous situation. Belle confronts Shawn."

Wednesday, October 4

"Rafe and Tripp find themselves in a life-threatening situation. EJ gives his inside man new orders. Chloe’s conversation with Xander has an unexpected outcome. Kate tries to talk sense into Rex."

Thursday, October 5

"Chloe and Philip make a life-changing decision. EJ sees a familiar face. Rex gets attacked. Sarah faces criticism for her actions."

Friday, October 6

"Alex stakes a claim. Gabi offers Vivian a warning. Dimitri is threatened by Gwen. Brady returns to Salem with a familiar face."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays exclusively on Peacock.