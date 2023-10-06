Days of our Lives spoilers: week of October 9 to October 13

It's another week in Salem and the days are cooling off and the nights are getting longer. Fall is here, but the drama is just heating up and we have your Days of the Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 to October 13 coming in hot. Will Friday the 13th leave a mark on Salem this year? Tune in to find out!

Take a look at what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of October 9 to October 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 9

"Theresa and Brady return to Salem with their son. Stephanie shows up at Titan and is surprised to find Alex there. Kate and Chad catch up. Justin is appalled to learn about Alex and Titan. Kayla learns from Bonnie that Alex is Victor’s son."

Tuesday, October 10

"Prepping for his date with Paulina, Abe encounters Nicole. Chanel and Johnny make plans for the night when Paulina comes home to prepare for her date. Theresa tries to talk a reluctant Alex into going out with her. Stephanie remains secretly disappointed. Tate runs into Holly in the park."

Wednesday, October 11

"EJ tells Ava that Susan is going to give a statement to the police, but Susan has other plans. Marlena calls Harris out on his feelings for Ava. Nicole makes a realization. Someone crashes Johnny and Chanel’s movie date. Brady informs Tate that he has secured him a job."

Thursday, October 12

"Philip tells an emotional Belle about his and Chloe’s plans. Belle reveals Shawn cheated on her. Shawn gives Talia some assurance. Belle tells Shawn she wants to discuss saving their marriage. Chloe says an emotional goodbye to Brady. Kate reminds Philip his obsession with Chloe almost destroyed him. Justin pays Alex a visit. Maggie receives a visitor, an old friend of Victor’s. Brady rips into Alex."

Friday, October 13

"Sarah is shocked to learn about Susan. Rex blasts Kate. Eric is unpleasantly surprised to learn that Xander is Sloan’s client. Xander and Sloan discuss his plans for full custody. Susan gives EJ a reminder. EJ learns the details of how she wound up in London. Tripp and Ava discuss their respective relationships with Wendy and Harris."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays, exclusively on Peacock.