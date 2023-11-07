Deal Or No Deal air date finally revealed for ITV reboot

Deal or No Deal is coming to ITV after being off our screens since 2016, and a release date for the reboot has finally been reported.

According to The Mirror, the iconic game show will first air on Monday, November 20 at 4 pm on ITV1. This will also be the debut of new host Stephen Mulhern, who is stepping into Noel Edmonds' shoes.

Stephen is well known for presenting Catchphrase on ITV, so he's familiar with intense game shows where he has to oversee contestants under some serious pressure, while they compete to win a life-changing sum of money.

Speaking about his Deal Or No Deal role, Stephen Mulhern said: "Wow, what an opportunity, I'm beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I've always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I've been practising at home with small cereal boxes!"

He added: "It looks so simple but it's an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It's one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour. I can't wait to get started."

Noel Edmonds hosted Deal Or No Deal during its original run. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Fans know the Deal Or No Deal format by now, and that it's truly the most stressful box-opening competition of all time! There are 22 boxes, each containing an amount of money, and fans need to eliminate the right ones in order to win big.

However there is one huge difference on the ITV reboot, and that’s the amount of the cash prize. Due to the cost of living crisis, it’s been slashed from £250,000 to £100,000, and a source told The Sun: "Times are tough for ITV just as it is for all other companies across the country, and £100,000 is still a lot of money these days."

It will be interesting to see how the new reboot does as it's had a total revamp, including a brand new logo which is vastly different from the one Channel 4 viewers were used to back during its original run.

Deal Or No Deal is expected to air on weekdays much like the original series, but an exact release schedule has not been confirmed by the broadcaster. Keep an eye on our TV Guide for up-to-date information.