Deal or No Deal star Stephen Mulhern reveals future of the ITV reboot

Stephen Mulhern has revealed that Deal or No Deal will return for a second season, following its reboot last year.

The 2023 reboot saw the programme moving from Channel 4 to ITV and it received a complete overhaul with a new logo, new set, and new presenter, where 22 people took part and hoped to walk away with a huge sum of money.

There's good news for fans of the iconic daytime game show, as it will return to our screens, with Stephen Mulhern confirming season 2 in a recent interview.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Stephen revealed: "We start to film for Deal or No Deal again at the end of June, we've done our first series and ITV has already commissioned it for a second series and it starts in September."

With a second season arriving in the autumn, it'll be the perfect show to watch on those cold afternoons, and Stephen spoke a little bit about taking on the presenting job.

He added: "It's the hardest job but the most rewarding" It was the biggest shock to my career because I knew the show was big when Noel Edmonds used to do it.

"Catchphrase I've been doing for 10 series, I used to watch it when I was growing up, it's been a dream. Saturday Night Takeaway is an amazing show because I'm with two friends I absolutely love working with.

"But Deal or No Deal...because it's 22 members of the public and I love working with the public anyway, but you hear everything as a presenter. It's possibly the hardest job but the most rewarding job because you've got highs, you've got lows, you've got people that are there to win money, but over that hour you learn a lot about that one person."

Stephen Mulhern hosts Deal or No Deal. (Image credit: ITV)

The first season of the rebooted Deal or No Deal seems to have been a hit, with some truly memorable moments such as fans rooting for truck driver Stevie who took home a huge amount of £24,600, the biggest winning of this series.

Speaking about the series at the time, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment commissioning at ITV said: "Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family.

"Stephen's infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series."

Deal or No Deal is available to watch on ITVX, with the new series starting later this year on ITV1.