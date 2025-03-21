Death in Paradise finale cancelled tonight — here's why

The finale of Death in Paradise season 14 has been cancelled tonight due to the BBC screening Comic Relief instead.

In huge frustration for Death in Paradise fans awaiting the final episode of the series, the BBC has given over the whole evening to Comic Relief.

Darlene, Sebastian and Naomi look at the body in the inspector's shack (Image credit: BBC)

It all means a long wait to find out what's happening to DI Mervin Wilson. We know from teasers that Mervin is just about to fly home when he finds himself at the heart of a murder case when a body is discovered in the shack. Mervin insists he's innocent and the team must work out how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.

Explaining how Mervin reacts, star Don Gilet tells us: "He naturally clicks into detective mode — not realising that he can't do that because this is his house, he was the last one to leave it, and he is at his very moment a suspect!

"I think it's a very delicate line to straddle the comedic quirks in a show where people are being killed, but these moments are really rewarding if they're played out right. It’s great to see him suddenly go from one side of his job to the other."

And of course, Mervin struggles to sit out the investigation. "Yes, he doesn't want to do it! First, there was the whole thing of him trying to find his mum, then the next thing you know he's looking for her killer, and now he's tied up with another crime. It's great the way they’ve intertwined the cases with his personal life, and there's nothing more personal than somebody turning up dead in his house.”

Is this the last we'll see of The Commissioner? (Image credit: BBC)

The body found in the shack is that of Rosa Martinez (Renegade Nell's Lily Nichol), who has been volunteering at a turtle conservancy. So, who murdered her and why? We should also discover if Don Warrington is leaving Death in Paradise as The Commissioner. In episode seven he came to the rescue when Sterling Fox tried to block Mervin's investigation into his mother's death. But The Commissioner's job on Saint Marie is still no more and that could spell the end for the character on the show. The makers have teased that Selwyn will deliver some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head but we don’t know what that is.

Death in Paradise season 14 concludes on Friday, March 28 at 9 pm. Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise season 3 begins on Friday, March 28 at 8 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).