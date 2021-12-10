'Death in Paradise' new series start date confirmed at last

Death in Paradise season 11 will begin in January, the BBC has officially confirmed.

The new series will start on BBC1 on Friday, Jan. 7 at 9pm and it will run for the normal 60 minutes.

Before then fans also have the first-ever Death in Paradise Christmas special to enjoy, which will air on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 7.30pm (it will also be available on BritBox in the US). The festive episode, which complete’s the show’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, is 90-minutes long.

This year, we're making Boxing Day the main event – the #DeathInParadise Christmas special is on @BBCOne at 7.30pm, Sunday 26 December!

Teasing events in series 11, the BBC says: “The award-winning murder mystery series will see Saint Marie’s crime-fighting team investigating yet more deadly cases. When a skydiver dies, apparently stabbed mid-air, the case seems impossible to crack.

“A murder on a golf course, a killer at a concert, a mysterious case at a rehab clinic all challenge the team’s unique expertise in series 11.

“Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the Commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island, and questions whether she is ready to face her fears.”

The big question for fans is whether the potential romance between DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and Florence (Josephine Jobert) will actually go anywhere.

There’s a string of big-name guest stars lined-up for series 11, including former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite. Other guest stars include Nicholas Bailey (Sally4Ever), Jason Done (Waterloo Road), Ben Onwuke (Safe), and Ben Starr (Jamestown).

Don Warrington, the show’s only remaining actor from the very first episode, will also be back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Elizabeth Bourgine returns as Catherine Bordey. Plus, after making a big impression in series 10, Tahj Miles is back as Marlon Pryce.

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that Shantol Jackson is joining the show as an ambitious young sergeant, Naomi Thomas.

Death in Paradise will return on Friday, Jan. 7 at 9pm on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).