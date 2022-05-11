Derry Girls fans praise 'incredible' guest casting on latest episode
By Martin Shore published
Derry Girls viewers were in love with the younger versions of Mary, Sarah and their friends.
Derry Girls' latest guest stars really made a huge impression on fans.
The fifth episode from Derry Girls season 3 switched things up significantly; rather than following Erin, Clare, James, Michelle and Orla, the episode was dedicated entirely to Ma Mary, Aunt Sarah and their own band of Derry girls (who even came complete with their own foreign cousin, just like James!).
This older set of Derry Girls was reunited at their 'Class of '77' school reunion and saw Mary and Sarah gearing themselves up to try and impress their former classmates that they'd lost touch with... especially Janette Joyce!
Throughout this warm-hearted episode, we were treated to flashbacks showing us just what the older members of the cast were like when they were at that age, and exactly what they got up to when they tried to act out.
All the usual Derry Girls staples were on display; hilarious banter, dance routines, and a bit of chaos thrown in for good measure. It was easy to see where the younger generation got their personalities from.
Viewers at home were hugely impressed with the young cast, as they captured the spirit of some of the older characters that we've come to know and love so well.
One fan commented: "Casting in #DerryGirls tonight was brilliant! Managing a great portrayal of the mammies as girls, and bearing a resemblance to their daughters too. Great episode!"
Casting in #DerryGirls tonight was brilliant! Managing a great portrayal of the mammies as girls, and bearing a resemblance to their daughters too. Great episode!May 10, 2022
Another wrote: "The #DerryGirls casting tonight has been exceptional. As has everything else about this episode. What a lovely idea, beautifully executed. This show is incapable of being anything other than brilliant."
The #DerryGirls casting tonight has been exceptional. As has everything else about this episode. What a lovely idea, beautifully executed. This show is incapable of being anything other than brilliant.May 10, 2022
They were far from the only fans full of praise for the younger cast, too, as plenty more viewers took to Twitter to share how impressed they were by the young girls.
Omg this casting for the 77 class is INCREDIBLE!! #DerryGirlsMay 10, 2022
Everyone has said it already, but my goodness the casting for that episode was SO GOOD. #derrygirlsMay 10, 2022
Huge kudos to the cast tonight, got the characters down to an absolute tee! 💯 #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/LUeFc092K9May 10, 2022
The casting of the younger versions of the parents is actually spot on 👌#DerryGirlsMay 10, 2022
The Derry Girls season 3 finale airs Tuesday, May 17 at 9 pm UK time on Channel 4. An hour-long bonus episode will bring the show to an end on Wednesday, May 18 at the same time in the same place.
You can stream previous episodes of Derry Girls on All4 and Netflix.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.