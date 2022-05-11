Derry Girls fans praise 'incredible' guest casting on latest episode

The younger versions of Mary, Sarah and their friends were a huge hit with Derry Girls fans!

Derry Girls' latest guest stars really made a huge impression on fans.

The fifth episode from Derry Girls season 3 switched things up significantly; rather than following Erin, Clare, James, Michelle and Orla, the episode was dedicated entirely to Ma Mary, Aunt Sarah and their own band of Derry girls (who even came complete with their own foreign cousin, just like James!).

This older set of Derry Girls was reunited at their 'Class of '77' school reunion and saw Mary and Sarah gearing themselves up to try and impress their former classmates that they'd lost touch with... especially Janette Joyce!

Throughout this warm-hearted episode, we were treated to flashbacks showing us just what the older members of the cast were like when they were at that age, and exactly what they got up to when they tried to act out.

All the usual Derry Girls staples were on display; hilarious banter, dance routines, and a bit of chaos thrown in for good measure. It was easy to see where the younger generation got their personalities from.

Mary, Sarah and the gang reminisced about their school days and revealed their wilder sides. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Viewers at home were hugely impressed with the young cast, as they captured the spirit of some of the older characters that we've come to know and love so well.

One fan commented: "Casting in #DerryGirls tonight was brilliant! Managing a great portrayal of the mammies as girls, and bearing a resemblance to their daughters too. Great episode!"

Another wrote: "The #DerryGirls casting tonight has been exceptional. As has everything else about this episode. What a lovely idea, beautifully executed. This show is incapable of being anything other than brilliant."

They were far from the only fans full of praise for the younger cast, too, as plenty more viewers took to Twitter to share how impressed they were by the young girls.

The Derry Girls season 3 finale airs Tuesday, May 17 at 9 pm UK time on Channel 4. An hour-long bonus episode will bring the show to an end on Wednesday, May 18 at the same time in the same place.

You can stream previous episodes of Derry Girls on All4 and Netflix.