Dick Van Dyke can make history again with a Daytime Emmy win

When Dick Van Dyke received a 2024 Daytime Emmy Award nomination, he made history as the oldest nominee ever. Now he needs to make history again with a win.

Van Dyke is nominated for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for his memorable and heartwarming guest role on Days of Our Lives in September 2023. Van Dyke played a mystery man who shows up in Salem with no idea who he is. Through hard work and fierce determination, it’s finally revealed that he’s none other than Timothy Robicheaux, biological father to John Black and husband to the late Maude Robicheaux.

He already made history with the nomination, so we’re pulling for him to make history again with a win in his category. Van Dyke already has a smorgasbord of award nominations and wins. He’s been nominated for nine Primetime Emmys and has four trophies to his name. He’s a Grammy winner for 1965’s Mary Poppins, and he has a slew of lifetime achievement awards to his name.

Van Dyke is nominated in the Guest Performance category along with Linden Ashby (Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless), Ashley Jones (Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful), Alley Mills (Heather Webber, General Hospital) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young, Neighbors).

At 98, the spry multihyphenate hasn’t slowed down a bit. In addition to his guest role on Days of Our Lives, he recently appeared on The Masked Singer and served as the guest of honor in a huge birthday bash celebrating his birthday last December. His career in film and television spans over 60 years and includes such memorable films and shows as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

While the other nominees in the category are all very talented and no doubt deserving, we have to cheer for the man who has brought smiles to so many faces over the years. Instead of resting on his laurels, Dick Van Dyke is continuing to inspire us all as he approaches 100. He jumped at the chance to appear in a soap opera, having never appeared in one previously, and he delivered a memorable performance that deserves an Emmy.

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place Friday, June 7, at 5 pm ET/8 pm PT on CBS. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the awards live on their local CBS affiliate station; other Paramount tier subscribers can stream the awards the following day.