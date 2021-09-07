Disney Plus scares up ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Halloween special trailer

It may still technically be summer, but fall is in the air, which means plenty of spooky TV and film offerings will be in store, including a new Disney Plus Star Wars special, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. The new LEGO Star Wars holiday-themed special (following The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special in 2020) has released its first trailer ahead of its Oct. 1 debut on the streaming service.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and features Poe and BB-8 as they make an emergency landing on the planet Mustafar. There they meet Graballa the Hutt, who has turned Darth Vader’s castle into an all-inclusive, Sith-inspired luxury hotel. Also in the castle is Vaneé, a former servant of Vader, who weaves for Poe and the others three stories, leading them deeper and deeper into the dark castle as he tells each one.

Disney Plus has revealed that the three stories will focus on some fan-favorite characters. The stories include “The Lost Boy,” about how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities” recounts how Darth Maul and General Grievous were brought back to life; and “The Wookie’s Paw” imagines what would have happened if Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted (inspired by the classic short story “The Monkey’s Paw”). Take a peek at what’s in store for the special with the newly released trailer.

(I couldn’t help but laugh at The Shining reference there at the end).

The voice cast for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features Jake Green, Raphael Alejandro, Dana Snyder, Tony Hale, Christian Slater, Trevor Devall, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn and Matt Sloan.

Disney Plus is keeping its Star Wars content rolling. In addition to LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the streaming service will soon debut the anime-inspired Star Wars: Visions anthology series, while highly anticipated new original series are set to focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka and Lando Calrissian (just to name a few), in addition to the already popular Disney Plus originals The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

