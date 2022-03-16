Doctor Who fans react to David Tennant/Catherine Tate reunion

David Tennant and Catherine Tate were reunited at a screening of The Nan Movie on March 15, 2022.

Doctor Who fans were thrilled to see David Tennant and Catherine Tate back together again!

The Nan Movie hit UK cinemas on Thursday, March 10. At a special screening for the film on Tuesday, March 15, David Tennant and Catherine Tate (in her full Nan get-up) were snapped together once again.

They were also spotted in a short video (which you can see below) laughing about which side they should stand on whilst taking press photos outside the screening.

Doctor Who and his 'old' assistant 👀 It's David Tennant with Nan! #TheNanMovie pic.twitter.com/PFfiGAoBnyMarch 15, 2022 See more

The duo played The Tenth Doctor and Doctor Who companion Donna Noble during returning showrunner Russell T. Davies' first run on the hit BBC show. Donna first appeared in the 2007 Christmas special, before serving as the Tenth Doctor's companion throughout series 4.

Their banter and friendship were a huge highlight of their time together on the show, so it's no surprise that fans were excited to see them back together once again.

On social media, one joked that this could quite easily have been footage from "the 60th anniversary special press launch".

The 60th Anniversary Special press launch 🤣🤣🤣 #DoctorWho #DavidTennant #CatherineTateMarch 16, 2022 See more

Another wrote: "david tennant and catherine tate reunion legit made me cry they both look so happy", and plenty more were very happy to see them still getting along so well, too!

david tennant & catherine tate reunion legit made me cry they both look so happy 😭 pic.twitter.com/WR56mMebYzMarch 15, 2022 See more

David Tennant and Catherine Tate man. pic.twitter.com/sYJlFQSrejMarch 15, 2022 See more

Catherine Tate has also recently made headlines for potentially teasing her return to Doctor Who for that upcoming anniversary special. On The One Show, Catherine Tate was asked about the rumors she'd back for the 60th anniversary episode, and she said that she'd "probably started them herself", though she went on to say: "No, I wish it was [true]. Well, no one's been in touch."

Tate is also due to star in a new satirical comedy series. Hard Cell sees the comic actress starring as multiple characters doing time inside fictional prison, HMP Woldsley. The series is shot in a mockumentary style, similar to other comedy hits such as The Office and Parks & Recreation, and will be available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday, April 12.

David Tennant was most recently seen starring in Around the World in 80 Days on BBC One. He's due to star in Litvinenko and Good Omens season 2, the latter of which has just recently finished filming.