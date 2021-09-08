Doctor Who to land in 'Emmerdale'!

The doctor is on his way: Emmerdale is about to welcome Dr. Who!

Doctor Who is heading to Emmerdale later this month, with the Time Lord making a trip to The Woolpack!

Confused? Actor Colin Baker, who played the sixth Doctor in the hit BBC sci-fi show, has been cast in the cameo role of Michael, a man who has a date with Diane Sugden.

Little has been revealed about Michael, except that he has a strange passion that Diane is unprepared for. The mind boggles!

What the doctor ordered? Michael (Colin Baker) arrives for an evening with Diane (Image credit: ITV)

Says 78 year old Baker, “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and the wonderful Arthur Pentelow (Henry Wilks) was in the cast.

"So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estenson, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me.

"A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes was Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower.

"I enjoyed my covid compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately. As to what happened, well you'll just have to watch and find out. It's a bit of a puzzle, actually!"

Baker starred in Doctor Who from 1983 to 1986; taking over the title role from Peter Davison. He was succeeded by Sylvester McCoy.

His visit to Emmerdale isn’t his first foray into soap. Over the years, he has had guest roles in Brookside, Hollyoaks and, ironically, Doctors.

Colin also featured in the 2012 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Colin was the fourth star to leave the show, which was won by none other than Charlie Brooks, who has now just returned to EastEnders as Janine.

Emmerdale continues on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings and our Emmerdale spoilers section for the latest spoilers!