Does Ashley Park really sing in Emily in Paris? Fans react to Mindy's musical moments

Mindy Chen's singing career is on the rise in Emily in Paris season 3—but does Ashley Park really sing in the show's numerous musical performances?

Park's character Mindy—the billionaire heiress to a Shanghai zipper manufacturing company—put the big-bucks family business behind to pursue a singing career in Emily in Paris season 1 and Emily in Paris season 2, but the ex-pat finds her biggest musical success so far in the third season of the Netflix series: a residency at a famous (though fictitious) Paris jazz club, Le Trompette Bleu, that has hosted such legendary performers as Édith Piaf and Eartha Kitt.

At first, Mindy turns down the club's offer, because the residency would only feature her performing solo and not with her fellow busking bandmates, boyfriend Benoît (Kevin Dias) and Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao). But after getting the band's blessing, Mindy begins performing regularly at the venue, and viewers are treated (or tortured, by the looks of those social-media fan reactions—more on that later) to renditions of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Smile" by Nat King Cole and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Though her performance residency comes to a close by the Emily in Paris season 3 ending, it's not the end of her music career—in the finale, Benoît announces their original song "Mon Soleil" was accepted by the Eurovision Song Contest, so we'll likely be seeing them represent France in the competition come season 4.

Does Ashley Park really sing in Emily in Paris?

As for whether actress Ashley Park is actually the one singing during those Mindy Chen musical numbers, the answer is oui!

Park is an accomplished Broadway actress, having starred in such productions as The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Mean Girls, and Grand Horizons. She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls in 2018, as well as a Grammy Award nomination in 2016 for Best Musical Theater Album for The King and I.

Fans react to those Emily in Paris singing scenes:

Despite that performance pedigree, fan reactions to Mindy's singing scenes in season 3 range from "happy to hear it" to "make it stop right now." Here's what Emily in Paris fans are saying on Twitter:

anyone else skip through all the singing in emily in paris? she has a good voice I just… don’t wanna hear it 🥴December 22, 2022 See more

Least believable thing about this season of “Emily in Paris” so far is her bad singing friend getting the jazz club job and then kicking off a set at said JAZZ club with a Dua Lipa cover.December 22, 2022 See more

The singing in Emily in Paris is way too much and so much filler in an already 30 minute episode.December 22, 2022 See more

Not them singing a French version of Shallow on Emily In Paris!! C’EST TRÉS BIEN! MAGNIFIQUE!December 21, 2022 See more

omggg season 3 eps 6 of emily in paris is so sad :( ive always loved mindy’s singing and she sang that song so well ughhh 3December 21, 2022 See more

I cannot stand all the constant singing in the new season of Emily In Paris pic.twitter.com/MT6Y6L2tfLDecember 21, 2022 See more

They really want to force Mindys singing career on our heads in emily in Paris 😭December 22, 2022 See more

the singing in emily in paris is so bad i wish it would stopDecember 22, 2022 See more

online tweeting something like “skipping through the singing scenes in emily in paris is self care”December 22, 2022 See more

Emily in Paris wants us to care about this singing career huhDecember 22, 2022 See more