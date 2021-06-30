‘Don’t Breathe 2’ trailer makes Stephen Lang even more menacing in the dark

The first Don’t Breathe 2 trailer, the sequel to the 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe, sees Stephen Lang’s Norman Nordstrom once again leveling the playing field against a group of home invaders by turning out the lights. But as the trailer shows, there’s more at stake than just his own life.

Don’t Breathe 2 is set several years after the events of the first film (where a trio of wannabe thieves thought they’d have an easy payday robbing Norman, who is blind). Now, Norman has relocated and has formed a connection with a young girl (Madelyn Grace). However, when Norman’s past comes to find him, he must use all his skills to protect her.

Lang’s Norman was more of the villain in the first films, but he is repositioned here as the gritty hero. However, that doesn’t mean his stalking of the intruders in the dark won’t be any less spooky. Get a glimpse of what is in store with the full Don’t Breathe 2 trailer below.

Rodo Sayagues and Fede Alvarez returned to write the script for Don’t Breathe 2, with Sayagues also serving as the director for the sequel; Alvarez directed Don’t Breathe. The duo were also behind The Evil Dead reboot that came out in 2013.

Don’t Breathe was a bit of a surprise when it was released in 2016. On a budget just under $10 million, it grossed more than $89 million in the U.S. and $157 million worldwide, according to IMDb. Critics also loved it, with the film scoring 88% on Rottentomatoes and a 71 on Metacritic. Some high expectations for the sequel to live up to.

Don’t Breathe 2 will play exclusively in theaters on Aug. 13. It will be interesting to see if box office numbers continue to grow as things progress across the country, and if Don’t Breathe 2 can possibly challenge the pandemic-era box-office opening weekend record just set by F9 or how it compares to A Quiet Place Part II, another horror sequel.