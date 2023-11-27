Don't miss the $2 Peacock Cyber Monday deal which is about to end!

If you've been browsing through all the Cyber Monday streaming deals and wondering which to pick up, then you should probably make a movie on: the Peacock deal has less than 24 hours until it wraps up.

Quick deal links Hulu ($0.99 per month for first year)

Paramount Plus ($1.99 per month for first 3 months)

Max ($2.99 for first 6 months)

Sling TV (half off first month + free streaming stick)

Fubo ($80 off first 3 months)

Philo ($12.50 off for first month)

In case you missed it, you can currently sign up for Peacock for just $1.99 per month, for an entire year. That's a saving of $4 per month (the standard price is $5.99), or $48 in total, a nice little saving!

However you have until Tuesday, November 28 to pick up this deal, before it's gone for good. It's set to close at 3 am ET in the morning too, (or midnight PT on the 27th), so for all intents and purposes, you really have to sign up today in order to pick up the deal.

Peacock: was $5.99 , now $1.99 for first 12 months

You can save $4 each month for an entire year (total $48, or 66%) with Peacock's Black Friday deal, which counts on the streaming service's ad-enabled plan. This is one of the best Black Friday streaming discounts we've seen this year!

The Peacock deal is one of only two Cyber Monday deals that lasts for an entire year's worth of streaming. The other is Hulu, with its $0.99 per month deal.

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal content. That includes Universal's movies (like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fast X) and classic and modern TV shows like 30 Rock, Poker Face and The Traitors US.

It's a particularly great platform for movie fans, and you can find some of the new movies streaming on Peacock here. But TV fans have just as much to like, and there are even live sports quite a bit too.

Want to save loads of money on streaming this Cyber Monday? If you act fast, you can sign up to 5 streaming services for less than the monthly price of Netflix, but Peacock isn't the only deal ending soon!