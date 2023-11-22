Here are all the incredible movies you can stream with the Peacock Black Friday deal

I'm a bit movie fan. So with the new Peacock Black Friday deal, I could list off all the amazing content on the NBCUniversal streaming service, but there's too much for that; instead, I want to focus on all the great movies currently available.

More Black Friday streaming deals Hulu ($0.99 per month for first year)

Paramount Plus ($1.99 per month for first 3 months)

Max: ($2.99 for first 6 months)

Fubo ($80 off first 3 months)

Philo ($12.50 off for first month)

The new Black Friday streaming deal I'm talking about cuts the price of a Peacock Premium membership to $1.99 per month for an entire 12 months, saving you 66% on the usual $5.99 for this type of membership.

If you buy the deal now, it'll end on next year's Black Friday, ready for deals then. What a coincidence!

Here's that deal now, and it ends on Tuesday, November 28 at 3 am ET/midnight of Monday, November 27 in PT (that's Cyber Monday, for if you're wondering).

Peacock: was $5.99 , now $1.99 for first 12 months

You can save $4 each month for an entire year (total $48, or 66%) with Peacock's Black Friday deal, which counts on the streaming service's ad-enabled plan. This is one of the best Black Friday streaming discounts we've seen this year!

There have been loads of great new Peacock originals this year: Poker Face, The Traitors, Twisted Metal, Based on a True Story, The Continental and Killing It season 2 spring to mind, though there's lots more too (including loads of different Love Island variants).

However like I said, Peacock also has loads of amazing movies on it, and I'm a movie buff, so that's what I'm here for.

I've picked five great movies, all of which were added in the last year (since the last Black Friday season) that are worth checking out. And of course, all are on Peacock.

Fast X

Fast-Ten your seatbelts as John Cena says in the trailer: the tenth iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise came out in the middle of the year and is now available to watch on Peacock.

This movie follows as Don Toretto (Vin Diesel) has his family threatened once again by the son of an old baddie who's out for vengeance, played by Jason Momoa, and there's as much car racing and vehicular wackiness as in the past nine movies.

Unlike the previous movies, this is the first of a two-parter story, and Fast 11 is expected in 2025.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The second-biggest movie of the year (which would be top if not for that pesky Barbie), The Super Mario Bros. Movie was an absolute smash hit for kids.

The video game adaptation tells the story of a Brooklyn plumber called Mario who, along with his brother, is sucked into the magical Mushroom Kingdom. There he has to fight the evil Bowser to save Princess Peach alongside a cabal of the video game's well-known characters.

Given that many families spent lots more than $24 just going to see Mario on the big-screen on repeat, this deal seems like a bargain in Mario-obsessed households without any of the other entries on this list.

Five Nights at Freddy's

While Five Nights at Freddy's did get a theatrical release, it came out simultaneously on Peacock, so you can watch this new movie as part of the deal.

Another game adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy's tells of Josh Hutcherson's Mike, a down-on-his-luck man looking after his little sister who takes on a job as the night security guard of an abandoned fast foot outlet. However the animatronic creatures who were once the draw of the restaurant may still have a life of their own...

Despite being a critically-panned low-budget horror movie, FNAF has somehow become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year... despite having a simultaneous Peacock release!

Knock at the Cabin

Since we're on the topic of horror movies, let's look at Knock at the Cabin, the latest M. Night Shyamalan picture.

This is about two men and their adoptive child who are on vacation in a cabin in the woods, when four strangers appear. They tell the family that, unless one of the trio is sacrificed by the other two, the world will end. What seems like a lie is brought into question when calamities around the world begin, leading the family to have to make a hard choice.

A popular movie from the beginning of the year, Knock at the Cabin is a tense thriller that is well worth a watching, just so you can join in discussions as to what the ending actually meant!

Asteroid City

If you want something a bit weirder, then you can find the newest Wes Anderson movie on Peacock too: Asteroid City.

The movie is about the cast of characters who descend on the dusty town of Asteroid City at the time, and witness events that cause them to question everything. That's a very vague plot description, but to say more might give away the movie! The cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawk and more. It's a long list!

While this isn't the most popular Wes Anderson movie, it's still a pleasant watch, whether or not you're a fan of his quirky style.