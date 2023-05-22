Downton Abbey could return for seventh season

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the second movie based on the popular TV series.

Downton Abbey could make an exciting return to the small screen, following its successful six season run which also saw two movie spin-offs.

The sixth season of Downton Abbey aired in 2015, with the last episode titled The Finale and subsequent Christmas Special being our final visit to the manor house - or so we thought!

Now, it is believed that a seventh season could be on the cards, reuniting fans with the Crawley family and all the other fan favorites with new episodes arriving for the first time in 8 years.

According to Mail Online, an insider said: "There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about it.

"There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

High viewership is one of the main reasons it could return, with the period drama drawing in millions of fans every week during its original run, so fans could be very keen to get another season.

The insider added: "There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

MailOnline adds that still in the early stages, but sources say that it is hoped it will be ready to screen "by the end of next year", but they add that the main cast's filming commitments could impact things.

It is also understood that the show, which was created and produced by Julian Fellowes, will air on TV, which has been its home since its original launch in September 2010.

The cast of Downton Abbey. (Image credit: Focus Features)

However, Downton's executive producer Gareth Neame declined to comment when asked if he was intending to bring it back, so we don't have official word on whether or not the series might be returning.

Episodes of Downton Abbey are available on demand via streaming service ITVX in the UK and Peacock in the US, and both movies can be rented via Prime Video across multiple territories.