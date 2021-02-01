Drama series based on the Kingdom of Wakanda is headed to Disney+

Good news has arrived for fans of Marvel’s worldwide MCU phenomenon Black Panther. The Walt Disney Company has extended its relationship with the director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. The five-year overall exclusive television deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media will develop new television series for the studio. The first is a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. Proximity Media is currently working on the long-awaited Black Panther sequel.

With the success of WandaVision, the sky seems to be the limit for the upcoming Marvel Studios television series. Now that a Black Panther series will soon be in the works and eventually joining this roster, things can only get better and already have. This is joyous news for the entire MCU, especially Black Panther, after the devastating blow after losing its star Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly due to cancer. While nothing could replace the light and love Chadwick brought to all of his films, especially Black Panther, it’s beautiful that a world he helped bring to life will continue to live on with a television series outside of the movies. Coogler had the following to say:

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media.”

Coogler’s Black Panther grossed north of $1.3 billion globally, the most for a film by a Black filmmaker. It became the first superhero film to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination.