WandaVision drops a midseason trailer just as things are heating up

We're now halfway through the first season of WandaVision on Disney+, and things are getting good. Without getting too spoilery, here's the gist: Wanda Maximoff and Vision are shacked up, and we first meet them in in the context of a 1950s sitcom. Things progress through the '60s and '70s.

And then we start to get some idea of what's going on. We're introduced to Monica Rambeau — and you absolutely must read this explainer of who she is and what she's doing here — who has found herself in the middle of all this mess. Then there's Monica's new boss (and former colleague) Tyler Hayward, who may well not be all that he seems.

We still don't know exactly what sort of world we're in. Wanda and Vision are living in Westview, N.J., only a lot of folks seem to think that Westview doesn't actually exist. Wanda is aware of the past and things like Ultron (which is what brought her and Vision together in the first place), only she seems to be suppressing all that. So is what we're seeing all just a figment of her imagination, brought to reality by her powers? Is Vision, who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, actually dead?

Or is there going to be some other curve ball that completely blows all this out of the water and sends us down some other MCU rabbit hole? We'll find on over the course of the next few Fridays, which is when new episodes of WandaVision drop on Disney+.

Check out the new mid-season trailer above (not to be confused with the sneak peek Disney+ also just dropped).

