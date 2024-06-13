EastEnders airs SHOCK return for one villain in tonight's episode!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, June 13) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs a SHOCK return for one villain in tonight's episode as Karen Taylor comes back to Albert Square wanting answers!

The grieving mum returns to Walford for son Keanu's funeral. But she's still convinced there's more to her boy's death than she's being told.

Sharon goes to speak to Karen (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, viewers know she's right and that Keanu wasn't murdered by evil Dean Wicks. Instead, he was killed by Linda Carter when he attacked Sharon Watts.

It was The Six - Linda, Sharon, Stacey, Suki, Kathy and Denise - who dragged Keanu's body across the Square and hid him under the cafe floor.

And it was them who hid the murder weapon in Dean's flat and framed him for the crime.

Things get a bit emotional! (Image credit: BBC)

Karen's in the dark about all that, obviously, but as she comes home to Walford in tonight's episode, she's still shouting the odds about Sharon being to blame.

She tells Sharon that although Dean murdered Keanu, if she hadn't jilted him at the altar it wouldn't have happened.

Though, frankly we reckon that's a little unfair given that if Keanu hadn't faked Albie's kidnapping Sharon wouldn't have jilted him!

With emotions running high, Karen and Sharon have a big old East End barney in The Vic. Luckily for everyone, Kat Slater's on hand to calm things down and the two women eventually put their differences aside to say goodbye to Keanu.

But after the funeral, back in the pub, Karen begins to wonder why Dean killed her son.

Sharon and Linda try to shut her down, telling him Dean's evil. And it seems they've succeeded.

At first.

Karen wants answers from Dean (Image credit: BBC)

Because though Karen tells them she's heading home, she's actually decided to go and visit Dean Wicks!

He's surprised to see Karen - mostly because she's pretended to be Dean's mum, Shirley Carter, to get through security - but he's ready to protest his innocence.

"Why would I kill Keanu?" he asks Karen. "We barely knew each other."

As Karen begins to waver in her conviction that Dean's guilty, he says: "Ask Linda why she's lying."

And then he adds: "I think you believe me."

Has Dean just stirred up more trouble for The Six?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.