EastEnders character to make EXPLOSIVE return as fans work out Jo's mystery phone call?

EastEnders fans believe that Jo Cotton is in cahoots with a former character.

EastEnders fans think they've worked out who Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) was on the phone to, which could pave the way for a scheming character to return to the Square.

Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) wedding to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) ended in disaster when his ex-wife Jo gate-crashed the celebration to drop the bombshell that they were still legally married and he could be sent to prison for committing bigamy.

Jo demanded 50 grand from the couple to keep quiet or she would report Rocky to the police.

Kathy managed to raise the funds by emptying her savings account and taking out a loan to cover Jo's blackmail. She also revealed her plans to sell the chippy to pay off the loan.

During last night's episode (Thursday, July 20), Jo continued to blackmail Kathy and Jo by asking for another 10 thousand pounds after they transferred over the original 50k.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was furious when Kathy and Rocky confessed everything, before the trio came up with a cunning plan to end Jo's scheming once and for all.

As Kathy and Rocky sat down with Jo at the café, Ben interrupted their conversation by using husband Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) police badge to claim he was a detective.

A panicked Jo fled as Rocky managed to seize the signed divorce papers off her before she could do a runner.

But as she left, Jo was seen taking a mystery phone call where she revealed her plan wasn't over.

She said to the unknown person over the phone: "I'm on my way back. I got what I wanted and there's plenty more for the taking."

Fans were quick to share their theories that a past character was working with Jo to fleece Rocky and Kathy.

Fans believe that Dotty Cotton is Jo's mystery caller. (Image credit: BBC)

Some believed that Rocky's niece Dotty Cotton (Millie Zero) could be the mystery phone caller and that she is trying to get money after being left out of her grandmother Dot Cotton's (June Brown) will.

Could Dotty be coming back to Walford to take her revenge?

I wonder who Jo is talking to the other end of the phone…me being a wild speculator and theorising thinks it could be Dotty, trying to get money after being left out of Dot's will. 🤔 #Eastenders

So who was Yvette sorry I mean Jo on the phone to!!?!??? My money is Dotty Cotton #EastEnders

Now the obvious answers as to who Jo was speaking to on the phone are her new partner or Rocky's secret love child, but what if it's Dotty? Or, and I know this sounds a bit mad, Cindy? #EastEnders

is jo on the phone to peter beale? or dotty? or someone else? #eastenders

Dotty originally teamed up with her uncle Rocky to con Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) out of Dot's savings as she believed it belonged to her.

Dotty left last year after a furious tirade over her late grandma Dot's will reading. Her dramatic exit saw her threaten to burn Dot's house down after she didn't inherit the property and it was left to Sonia instead.

