EastEnders Christmas murder EXPOSED as cast film mysterious night shoot scenes

EastEnders stars were filming huge Christmas scenes as the flashforward murder gets underway.

EastEnders is gearing up to reveal the Christmas killer and mystery victim as the cast were busy filming huge episodes in a mystery night shoot.

Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell in the soap, shared a snap from the set on his Instagram Story as he and his co-stars filmed the dramatic Christmas scenes.

The picture featured Max smiling alongside his soap colleagues and friends Shane Richie (Alfie Moon), Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown), Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell) and Tony Clay (Callum Highway).

He captioned the image "Night shoot shenanigans" which featured Albert Square adorned with Christmas decorations and fairy lights in the background.

This means that we don't have long to wait until the big flashforward murder reveal, especially after the teaser snap Max shared.

The Christmas flashforward showed six Walford women standing over a dead man in the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

There were some clues scattered around the flashforward scene to give us hints as to who has been killed, particularly a pair of amber cufflinks the deceased male was wearing.

Since then, fans have been busy trying to work out the identity of the mystery body with the numerous clues given — but with filming underway, we only have two months left to wait for the all-important discovery.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.