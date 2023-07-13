EastEnders fans go WILD after spotting HUGE Christmas flash-forward clue in tonight's episode

*This episode of EastEnders is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans noticed a huge Christmas flashforward clue in tonight's episode (Thursday, July 13) that could be hinting at the murder victim.

Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

There were numerous clues scattered around the flashforward scene to give us hints as to who has been killed, but a particular clue that caught everyone's eye was a pair of amber cufflinks the deceased male was wearing.

The amber cufflinks seen on the unknown male who was killed in the Christmas flashforward. (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, fans have been trying to spot who is wearing the cufflinks to try and uncover the identity of the mystery body. However, in tonight's episode, the infamous cufflinks make an appearance during Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) stag do.

After Rocky's stripper surprise goes wrong at The Boxing Den, a drunk Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) turns up and suggests that they play a game of poker.

During the game, Nish pulls out a pair of cufflinks to bet on, which are the same ones seen on the Christmas murder victim, and says that Rocky could wear them to his upcoming wedding.

Nish Panesar is seen holding the amber cufflink worn by the Christmas murder victim. (Image credit: BBC)

"By the looks of that waistcoat, you could do with some fashion advice," Nish jokes.

After an excited Rocky wins Nish's cufflinks, he gives them to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), telling him: "Here, listen, you can have them, Jack. They're not my cup of tea."

Rocky Cotton wins Nish's cufflinks during a game of poker. (Image credit: BBC)

"Wear them in health," Nish says as an impressed Jack inspects the cufflinks, before putting them in his pocket. Could Jack be the dead man at Christmas?

Eagle-eyed fans instantly spotted the cufflinks clue and went wild on Twitter over Jack being the potential Christmas victim...

This EastEnders episode will air tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm.