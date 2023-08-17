EastEnders confirms official date of Cindy Beale's EXPLOSIVE return

EastEnders has revealed the official date of Cindy Beale's return to Walford after 25 years.

EastEnders icon Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is set to make her legendary return to Walford and we now know the official date of when it's going to happen.

The soap has confirmed that Cindy will be making her highly-anticipated return on Monday, August 28 2023, with a description teasing: "After 25 years away, Cindy arrives back in the square, the Knights excitedly prepare for Anna’s surprise 21st birthday in the Vic, and there are fireworks as Kathy comes face to face with a ghost from her past."

Prior to this episode, Cindy will be appearing in scenes set in France where she currently lives with her ex-husband and current partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

After weeks of speculation, the bombshell was revealed that Cindy is also Rose Knight, the mysterious ex-wife of Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mum to his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), who vanished nine years ago.

The legendary character was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying during childbirth in prison. However Cindy's true whereabouts were exposed in a huge twist.

Cindy and her ex-husband Ian Beale had been secretly living together in France. (Image credit: BBC)

We discovered that Cindy had been living under the name Rose Knight after going into witness protection back in 1998 when she gave the police information on her prison cellmate.

Since starting a new life as Rose, Cindy ended up in Marbella and met George where the pair got married and had two daughters, Gina and Anna.

But nine years ago, Cindy/Rose left her family once again, and is now living in France with Ian and her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

Cindy is the mother of Anna and Gina Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

On Thursday, August 24, Peter is set to make a shock return to the Square after his dad Ian confesses that he has two half-sisters living in Walford.

However, a concerned Cindy is oblivious as to why Peter has fled France and sets out to go back to the UK to get him. Will she discover the real reason he's there?

Peter Beale returns to Walford to investigate his 'other' family. (Image credit: BBC)

Her return is sure to bring chaos as her husband George will also find out the truth about why she left the family all them years ago.

The description for Tuesday, August 29, says: "George finally learns the truth, Peter prepares to face the music with Kathy, and Ian has an awkward reunion with former friends and foes."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.