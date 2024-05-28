EastEnders confirms shocking death story for one character tonight - but there's a twist!
EastEnders fan will be surprised to find out the truth. But not as surprised as the character is!
*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, May 28) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*
EastEnders fans will be shocked in tonight's episode as manipulative liar and all-round nasty piece of work, Nish Panesar, is revealed to have been telling the truth about his health!
Nish arrived back in Albert Square in yesterday's episode. He announced that he was dying and had turned over a new leaf.
Obviously, his family immediately assumed he was lying.
After all, Nish has form for trying anything and everything to make things go his way.
In tonight's episode, the family are convinced that Nish is making up his heart condition in order to get them on side.
And while he begs them to believe that he is dying, they're not budging.
Son Ravi even pretends to give his dad a hug, only to whisper a threat into his ear, that he needs to stay away from his family.
And later, Priya isn't impressed to see him again.
But young Nugget is more willing to forgive his grandfather and sits down with him in McClunky's for a chat.
When Ravi comes across the pair though, he's fuming and there's a scuffle, which leaves Nish clutching his heart.
And at hospital the still doubtful family gather to check Nish is all right - only to hear the shocking confirmation that Nish was telling the truth.
He has a heart condition - just as he said.
But when the doctor arrives, she has bad news. She tells Nish that his only option is a heart transplant.
And she adds that given the state of his health, it's unlikely a donor will be found in time.
It's then that a shocked Nish reveals he thought he had "years left", despite his diagnosis.
"You said I had years," he tells the doctor. "I was supposed to have years."
Meaning his lie has come back to bite him!
What will the family do now?
EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.