EastEnders fans applaud ‘great little actor’ Tommy Moon

EastEnders fans think that young Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is a 'brilliant' actor.

EastEnders viewers have praised 'brilliant actor' Sonny Kendall, who plays Tommy Moon, for his performance during last night’s episode (Monday, March. 28) after Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) found the knife Tommy used against his bully, Sidney Bello.

Recently in EastEnders, Tommy has been a victim of horrible bullying at school and now that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) can no longer protect him from behind bars, he has been struggling to tell his mother Kat the truth about what has been really happening.

Despite Kat’s pleas for Tommy to be honest with her and wanting to help him, he has been determined to deal with the torment himself.

But, things took a serious turn last week when Tommy accidentally stabbed Sidney with a knife he had been taking to school to protect himself.

Sidney attacked Tommy after school and as he tried to defend himself, the knife pierced through his rucksack and stabbed Sidney.

A panicked Tommy fled the scene, and now he is being questioned by police officer Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) about the incident.

Tommy has been lying about what happened and Kat was adamant that her son would never stab anyone, but the truth was soon uncovered when Kat found the knife Tommy had used.

Kat confronted Tommy and was eager to help and support him, and it wasn’t long before Jack returned to the Slater household.

Kat reassured a worried Tommy that: “It’s all right. We’re going to get this sorted.”

“Mum, what have you done?” Tommy asked.

“This needs to be cleared up,” Kat said, but when Tommy tried to lie once again about his whereabouts, Kat continued with: “I’m trying to do what’s best for you.”

Kat comforted Tommy more, promising him that she will be with him the whole time during questioning.

“It’s going to be all right, sweetheart, I promise,” she affirmed.

Fans took to social media to commend Tommy’s brilliant acting skills during the emotional scenes…

