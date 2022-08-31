EastEnders fans applaud Linda for ‘best punch of the decade’ as she THUMPS Janine

EastEnders viewers loved seeing Linda Carter get her own back at vindictive Janine Butcher.

EastEnders viewers praised Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) for punching Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) during last night’s episode (Tuesday, August 30) and branded it as the “best punch of the decade.”

Linda was in turmoil during last night’s EastEnders after baby Annie was taken away from her by social services.

An enraged Linda accused Janine of calling the police and lying to them that she had started drinking again.

Unbeknownst to her, it was actually Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) who had called them after being blackmailed by Janine, who also made her plant vodka bottles around the house.

Linda went on the warpath and sought to seek revenge on Janine at The Queen Vic, who was busy sorting out a beer keg in the barrel store.

However, Janine was in for a shocking surprise when Linda thumped her on the nose.

Janine groaned in pain as she tended to her wounded nose, while she vehemently denied Linda’s accusations that she had called the police to get Annie taken away.

Things soon got out of hand when a scheming Janine couldn’t help but insult Linda and her recent behaviour.

“All I know is that Annie is better off away from you, just like the rest of your kids,” Janine said harshly.

A furious Linda then attacked Janine and pinned her against the wall, which was when Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) stepped in and pulled the screaming women apart.

Mick was taken in by Janine’s lies that she didn’t get Annie taken away and Linda wept as she said to him: “How can you be taken in by her?”

Janine then threatened to call the police on Linda for attacking her, but Mick demanded that she didn’t.

Later on, a guilt-ridden Jada confessed to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that she was the one responsible for getting Annie taken away.

Fans loved seeing Linda get payback for Janine's vile ways and called Linda's punch "the best of the decade"...

And the best, most realistic (and definitely most satisfying) screen punch of the decade so far goes to arr L....! TAKE THAT Janineypops! #yeslinda #EastEnders https://t.co/7P7B5DE49XAugust 30, 2022 See more

this was the best punch we’ve seen all year!!! props to charlie and kellie for making it so realistic #eastenders pic.twitter.com/SDGl32w7WyAugust 30, 2022 See more

Woah what a punch from Linda to Janine! 👊 #EastEndersAugust 30, 2022 See more

The punch that Linda gave Janine yeah👏🏾👏🏾 it was definitely well-deserved #EastEndersAugust 30, 2022 See more

That punch Linda gave Janine whew 🔥🔥🔥🤜🏾 #EastEndersAugust 30, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.