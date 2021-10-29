'EastEnders' fans astounded as Stacey drops wife bombshell

EastEnders watchers were astonished to hear Stacey Slater’s bombshell news in last night’s episode (Thursday Oct. 28) as she finally announced who she was married to — her cellmate Eve!

Fans have been speculating who Stacey (Lacey Turner) could be married to since she broke the news to her ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) when she returned to Walford from her stint in prison.

Stacey was yet to tell her children and mum, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), about her new marriage but was trying to find the right time. However, Stacey’s intentions were derailed when her probation officer paid a visit in last night’s episode.

Amidst the Slater’s feud with the Panesar’s, Stacey had forgotten about her probation officer’s visit, who was eager to see how she’d been getting on since her release. But, things turned troublesome when their livid landlord Suki (Balvinder Sopal) turned up at the house calling them thieves for stealing her deceased son’s watch and with an eviction letter in tow.

Currently, the Slater’s and the Panesar’s have been arguing as Suki has refused to fix the Slater’s boiler, forcing the family to bathe in cold water. A furious Stacey then had the idea to steal Kheerat’s (Jaz Deol) keys and break into the Panesar’s home to use their shower as revenge. During the incident, unknown to Stacey, Jags’ (Amar Adatia) watch went missing, forcing Suki to believe that it had been stolen by the Slater’s, but Stacey denied it.

It turned out to be a huge misunderstanding when Stacey discovered that her son had accidentally taken it without her knowledge. But, when she was on her way to return it, her probation officer showed up, which is when Suki barged into the house and voiced that she would be evicting the Slaters.

The probation officer was left unimpressed but was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt about the watch. However, she warned Stacey that if it turned into more than a dispute with the landlord, she would have to go back to prison.

“If you’ve nowhere to live, it causes a lot of problems. And there’s Eve to consider as well. I know what she’s like. She needs a place to call home,” the probation officer explained, which left Jean puzzled. But the next bit of news was what made Jean’s jaw drop.

Jean was gobsmacked by Stacey's news. (Image credit: BBC)

“I was very pleased when I heard Eve had got married and had a wife, but, Stacey, you need a lot more than love to see you through,” she continued.

“Eve?” Jean questioned.

An awkward Stacey responded, “Oh, it’s that I was saving the news. I got married, Mum. Eve’s my wife.”

Stunned fans took to Twitter to voice their delight at Stacey’s jaw-dropping news…

OMG ME AND MY MUM GUESSED IT RIGHT. WE SAID EVE AND STACEY WERE EITHER TOGETHER OR MARRIED. @bbceastenders @heatherpeace @HP_Community cannot wait to see where this goes now. I’m screaming at my tv screenOctober 28, 2021 See more

Omg, seriously? STACEY & Eve!!! #EastendersOctober 28, 2021 See more

EVE IS STACEY'S WIFE OMG #EastEndersOctober 28, 2021 See more

STACEY IS MARRIED TO EVE IM CRYING #EastEndersOctober 28, 2021 See more

Stacey is married to Eve oh my goddddd I'm here for this #EastEndersOctober 28, 2021 See more

EVE AND STACEY 😱😱 excuse me what… #EastEndersOctober 28, 2021 See more

EastEnders airs on Monday 1 Nov. at 8pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.