'EastEnders' fans stunned as Stacey announces shock marriage news in explosive return twist
By Grace Morris
'EastEnders' viewers were shocked when Stacey dropped a marriage bombshell, leaving fans guessing who her new partner could be.
EastEnders watchers were left dumbfounded at last night’s episode (Monday 25 Oct.) as Stacey (Lacey Turner) returned to Walford with a shocking revelation — that she had got married again, which left fans questioning who her new mystery partner could be.
Stacey returned home after serving a prison sentence where Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) had framed her for pushing her down the stairs at the club. Recently, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) took her revenge after discovering the truth about Ruby’s lies and stitched Ruby up in a drug ring scandal.
In last night’s episode, to celebrate Stacey’s return, Jean decided to hold a welcome home party, but Martin Fowler (James Bye) seemed to be feeling pretty tense and on edge at the event, while Jean and Lily were delighted to welcome Stacey home.
Martin left the party, making the excuse that he needed to get back to the stall, but Stacey was eager to have a private chat with him later at the allotments.
Martin then opened up to Zack Hudson (James Farrar) about his feelings towards Stacey and they both agreed that the private talk would be the perfect opportunity for Martin to win Stacey back.
However, when Martin started to explain his feelings to Stacey, she didn’t seem all too pleased as she said, “Martin, let me just stop you, before you make a complete idiot out of yourself.”
She soon revealed her actual intentions for wanting to meet as she explained, “I wanted to meet you because I need your help.”
A curious Martin questioned what for and she responded, “I need to tell the kids something and I don’t think I can do it on my own.” She then dropped some unexpected and astonishing news.
“I got married again,” she announced.
Stacey is yet to tell the family who she is married to, but astounded fans on Twitter have already come up with their own theories as to who her new partner could be...
Stacey is definitely married to Eve 😌 #EastEndersOctober 25, 2021
Stacey and Eve married? Hmmm?! #EastendersOctober 25, 2021
Omg... Stacey's married?!! Eve maybe??!! What??!!! #EastEndersOctober 25, 2021
Got married to who Stacey? Max?🤣🤣#EastendersOctober 25, 2021
Stacey married to a woman, no doubts😀#eastendersOctober 25, 2021
@bbceastenders#EastendersI reckon Eve is a red herring. Stacey's married Max, hasn't she?October 26, 2021
Stacey got married again, my guess is either Ryan or her cellmate Evie. #Eastenders @bbceastendersOctober 25, 2021
EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.