'EastEnders' fans stunned as Stacey announces shock marriage news in explosive return twist

EastEnders watchers were left dumbfounded at last night’s episode (Monday 25 Oct.) as Stacey (Lacey Turner) returned to Walford with a shocking revelation — that she had got married again, which left fans questioning who her new mystery partner could be.

Stacey returned home after serving a prison sentence where Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) had framed her for pushing her down the stairs at the club. Recently, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) took her revenge after discovering the truth about Ruby’s lies and stitched Ruby up in a drug ring scandal.

In last night’s episode, to celebrate Stacey’s return, Jean decided to hold a welcome home party, but Martin Fowler (James Bye) seemed to be feeling pretty tense and on edge at the event, while Jean and Lily were delighted to welcome Stacey home.

Martin left the party, making the excuse that he needed to get back to the stall, but Stacey was eager to have a private chat with him later at the allotments.

Martin then opened up to Zack Hudson (James Farrar) about his feelings towards Stacey and they both agreed that the private talk would be the perfect opportunity for Martin to win Stacey back.

However, when Martin started to explain his feelings to Stacey, she didn’t seem all too pleased as she said, “Martin, let me just stop you, before you make a complete idiot out of yourself.”

She soon revealed her actual intentions for wanting to meet as she explained, “I wanted to meet you because I need your help.”

A curious Martin questioned what for and she responded, “I need to tell the kids something and I don’t think I can do it on my own.” She then dropped some unexpected and astonishing news.

“I got married again,” she announced.

Stacey is yet to tell the family who she is married to, but astounded fans on Twitter have already come up with their own theories as to who her new partner could be...

Stacey is definitely married to Eve 😌 #EastEndersOctober 25, 2021 See more

Stacey and Eve married? Hmmm?! #EastendersOctober 25, 2021 See more

Omg... Stacey's married?!! Eve maybe??!! What??!!! #EastEndersOctober 25, 2021 See more

Got married to who Stacey? Max?🤣🤣#EastendersOctober 25, 2021 See more

Stacey married to a woman, no doubts😀#eastendersOctober 25, 2021 See more

@bbceastenders#EastendersI reckon Eve is a red herring. Stacey's married Max, hasn't she?October 26, 2021 See more

Stacey got married again, my guess is either Ryan or her cellmate Evie. #Eastenders @bbceastendersOctober 25, 2021 See more

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.