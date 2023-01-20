EastEnders fans beg for THIS beloved duo to run The Vic as Linda makes shock confession

EastEnders fans are all wanting two much-loved best friends to take over the Vic.

EastEnders fans are demanding that much-loved friendship duo Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) run the Vic together after Linda announced that she was going to sell the boozer.

Currently in EastEnders, Linda has taken some time away from Walford as she grieves the loss of her long-time love Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) who was involved in a tragic drowning accident at Christmas and is presumed dead.

Landlady Linda shut the pub and hasn't reopened since the devastating event. However, Linda was clueless to the fact that Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) had decided to sneakily reopen the Vic himself.

During last night's episode (Thursday, January 19) Alfie decided to throw a summer party at the Vic to banish the January blues and get money in the tills.

Best friends Sharon Watts and Linda Carter are a top pick to take over the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

But as the party got into full swing and Alfie served happy punters, a furious Linda interrupted the gathering and demanded that everyone leave.

Later on, Alfie showed up to talk to Linda as he felt guilty for potentially ruining his friendship with her.

Alfie apologised for going behind her back and told her that they were all missing Mick too. He also confessed that he was having financial struggles and reopened the pub to try and help the Slaters.

He reassured Linda that he will always be there for her and support her through her grief.

A heartbroken Linda announced that she was going to sell the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair had a heart-to-heart, as Alfie gently encouraged Linda to get back behind the bar as both she and the residents of Walford needed each other. But it seemed that Alfie's comforting words weren't enough as Linda dropped an unexpected bombshell.

"You can keep working here. For the next couple of weeks. Because you're right. I do need somewhere that's home. But it can't be here. Seeing what you did today made me realise...I couldn't have done that. Not now. Not without Mick. It all just reminds me of him. It's time to sell the Vic," she announced.

Fans were devastated by Linda's decision to sell the beloved boozer and are begging for best friends Sharon and Linda aka 'Sharinda' to take over the Vic together...

please don’t have alfie buy the vic we want sharinda #EastEndersJanuary 19, 2023 See more

sorry but sharinda better be running the vic .. or nothing. i do NOT want alfie, the mitchells or the panesars, etc .. so linda better change her mind and really quick. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/3ZVCRmXI2hJanuary 19, 2023 See more

we want sharon & linda to run the vic !!! #eastendersJanuary 19, 2023 See more

NO! I refuse. Linda needs to stay in the Vic, and Alfie needs to stay well away from it. Sharon and Linda should run it together. #EastEndersJanuary 19, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.