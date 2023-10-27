EastEnders fans call for ICONIC Carter to return after SURPRISE mention

EastEnders fans begged for another Carter to come back.

EastEnders fans want another member of the Carter clan to return after a surprise mention during last night's episode (Thursday, October 26).

The residents were reeling in the wake of Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) accident after the grieving widower drove to Margate when he was high on drugs.

Later on, the police arrived looking for his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) at the Vic as she was still listed as his next of kin.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were horrified to hear that Jay had been involved in an accident, but the coppers refused to tell them any information about whether he was alive as none of them were his next of kin.

The trio were desperate to find out if Jay was alive and frantically searched the hospitals to try and find him.

Linda Carter was on the phone to her son Johnny Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

But while the Mitchells were trying to get answers about Jay's fate, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was on the phone to her son, Johnny Carter (Ted Reilly) at the Vic after hearing about Jay's accident.

She told him that she just wanted to hear his voice and made him promise to be careful on his night out.

Linda ended their chat by calling him his pet name "sausage" and told her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that Johnny and Jay are the same age.

"If it was him, out there on his own, no one by his side..." Linda thought.

Actor Ted Reilly took over the role of Johnny from Sam Spike in 2016, but left the Square in 2018 after getting a training contract to become a solicitor in Manchester.

Johnny Carter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Prior to his departure, he had a dramatic time in Walford after he was shot by neighbour Ted Murray (Christopher Timothy).

However, his turmoil didn't end there as the ambulance that was taking Johnny to the hospital was crashed into by a tanker, leaving him fighting for his life.

After Linda's phone call, fans are now wanting Johnny to return to the Square and join his mum...

We need Johnny to return so that we have a lawyer in town and another gay male to hang with Felix. #EastEndersOctober 26, 2023 See more

Never gotten why they don’t bring Johnny back, recast and with a personality. #EastEndersOctober 26, 2023 See more

A Johnny Carter mention! #EastEndersOctober 26, 2023 See more

Linda on the phone to Johnny 🥰🥰#EastEndersOctober 26, 2023 See more

