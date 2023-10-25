Is Jamie Borthwick leaving EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has played the role of much-loved Jay Brown since 2006.

However, Jay's future in Walford has been left in jeopardy after he was involved in a devastating accident.

Jay's behaviour has spiralled out of control after he started taking drugs to cope with the grief of losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

On top of this, the widower had been staying the night with Lola lookalike Nadine, as it's the only way he has been able to sleep.

But recent scenes saw Jay reach breaking point and his inner turmoil got too much for him to cope with.

After a huge bust up with his loved ones and being disowned by the family after his drug fuelled binge, a reeling Jay decided to drive to Margate.

Later on, the police arrived at the Vic looking for Jay's next of kin as they received the nightmare news that Jay had been in an accident.

With Jay feared dead from the accident, is Jamie Borthwick leaving EastEnders?

Jay has been struggling to cope ever since the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Is Jamie Borthwick leaving EastEnders?

Jamie Borthwick appeared to 'confirm' his exit from the soap in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The soap star shared a picture of himself as a young Jay and paid tribute to his character.

He captioned the post: "Rip Jay… gonna miss you lad we had a laugh didn't we" as the song Time to Say Goodbye played in the background.

It is not clear as to whether Jamie is leaving the soap or was joking around with fans.

Since deleting the post, Jamie has not officially announced his exit and EastEnders has not confirmed his departure either, so we will have to continue watching to find out Jay's fate.

What happened to Jay in EastEnders?

It seemed like the whole world was against Jay as he struggled to face scattering Lola's ashes.

After being barred from the pub when George Knight (Colin Salmon) discovered drugs in Jay's bag, Jay got into an altercation with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) calmed the pair down and asked Jay to go through Lola's belongings to find something for Lexi to wear to scatter her mum's ashes.

However, a distraught Jay was overcome with emotion as he looked through Lola's things and he resorted to drugs once again.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) found him unconscious on the sofa, until a disgusted Billy showed up.

Jay blasted the pair over their past wrongdoings and a huge row exploded between them as Billy disowned him from the family.

Jay was involved in a horror accident. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

But when Jay attempted to take Lola's ashes, tragedy struck as Jay accidentally dropped and smashed the urn when Billy tried to take it off him.

A reeling Jay was desperate to get out of Walford and wanted to go to Margate, where he and his late wife spent time together during her final weeks. Gina offered to take him there, pointing out that he was in no fit state to drive.

However, when Gina left him for a few minutes to get her things, a sobbing Lexi ran out of the house and refused to speak to Jay.

Hitting rock bottom, Jay went against Gina's words and sped off in a vehicle from the car lot.

Later on, the police arrived at the Vic looking for Lola as she was still listed as Jay's next of kin and they were soon delivered the horrible news that Jay had been in an accident.

Billy, Ben and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were desperate to find out if Jay was alive. However, the coppers refused to give them any details about Jay's fate as none of them were his next of kin.

After finally getting the answers they needed, it was revealed that Jay had driven into a tree and was put in an induced coma due to swelling on the brain.

Will the grieving widower pull through?

Is Jay dead in EastEnders?

Jay is not dead in EastEnders, however he is currently fighting for his life in hospital after driving into a tree.

He has been put in an induced coma, although it isn't known whether Jay will pull through from the accident and his family have been waiting anxiously to see if he will wake up.

Jay hit his lowest point. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.