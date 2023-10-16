EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell DESPERATE for answers — is Jay Brown DEAD?

A devastated Billy Mitchell needs to know if Jay Brown is alive.

After Billy Mitchell found Jay blacked out from a drug binge, he ordered Jay out of their lives forever — a decision which he may come to regret after the news they receive.

A heartbroken Jay then decided to drive to Margate, where he and his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown spent time together during her final weeks.

However, Jay's dangerous decision may mean the family might have to deal with another tragic death as his loved ones are given some devastating news.

Billy, Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are horrified when the police tell them that Jay has been in an accident.

However, the coppers refuse to give them any details about whether he is alive as none of them are his next of kin.

Will they find out the truth?

Gina Knight has been on-hand to help her struggling friend Jay during his drug troubles.

She helped Jay repair his relationship with adopted daughter Lexi Pearce and gave him a bed for the night at the Vic.

However, due to Gina's troubled past with drugs, her concerned dad George Knight feared that Jay was having a negative influence on her after he found him sleeping at the Vic.

The landlord then found drugs in a drunken Jay's belongings and was barred from the pub by him and Linda Carter.

Gina is worried about Jay's wellbeing and blames George and the Mitchells for the way they treated him at his lowest point.

After she goes to the wrong hospital to find Jay, Cindy Beale sees Gina's plight as an opportunity to connect with her estranged daughter and offers to drive her.

Could this be the first step to reconciliation for the mother and daughter? Will Gina find Jay?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.