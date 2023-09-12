EastEnders' Jay to find new ROMANCE with Lola lookalike?

Could Jay Brown find love again after the tragic loss of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown?

EastEnders' Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) has been struggling to cope since losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) earlier this year. But could he be about to find love again?

Jay has been at his lowest point since Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour in May.

With Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to care for, a heartbroken Jay has had to put on a brave face and even though Lola has left a number of touching videos for the family to remember her by, she is understandably still sorely missed by her beloved husband.

Recently, Jay broke down in tears as he watched her videos and is finding it tough to keep going without her. But there may be a silver lining when he meets a blonde stranger.

After struggling to sleep due to his grief, Jay spends the night walking. As he returns to the Square, he meets Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix) and is warmed by her company.

Jay meets Nadine, who looks like his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The next day, Jay apologises to Nadine for his abrupt departure and takes her for a drink in The Albert to make things up to her.

The pair put aside the misunderstanding and enjoy each other's company. It's not long before Nadine invites Jay back to hers where she attempts to seduce him and a grieving Jay rejects her advances.

Later, when Nadine arrives back in the Square, Jay is worried about being seen with her.

Jay turns down Nadine's advances. (Image credit: BBC)

Will the widower be prepared to move on after Lola's death? or is he just looking for a friend?

Following Lola's emotional funeral, Jay made the big decision to move in with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), alongside his newly adopted daughter Lexi.

Jay had another unexpected bond with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) over their struggles, but the conversation took an awkward turn when Jay got the wrong end of the stick and made a swift exit after Gina placed her hand on his leg.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.