EastEnders fans call for ultimate LEGEND to return after sneaky mention

EastEnders fans want a soap legend to return to the Square.

EastEnders fans are begging for soap legend Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) to return after a surprise mention by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) during last night's episode (Monday, February 13).

In EastEnders last night, Phil was on the phone to his brother Grant while shopping at the Minute Mart.

"Just give him a month or two, yeah? Come on, Grant, we both owe him, don't we?" Phil said to him over the phone.

Later on, the reason for Phil's call to Grant came to light when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) spoke to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) at his stall.

Earlier in the episode, Phil tried to give Billy some money to help him out, but with Billy unable to cope with Phil snitching on him to the police, he refused the handout.

Grant Mitchell had a surprise mention by his brother Phil. (Image credit: BBC)

It turned out that Phil had been on the phone to Grant to ask him to get work for Billy in Portugal.

After, Billy was seen briefly on the phone to Grant, until he told Ben to get his dad to stop interfering.

"Grant's offering me work. Building a bar, wants me to give him a hand," he revealed to Ben.

Billy was initially hesitant to take the job but after some encouraging words from Ben, he decided to consider the offer.

Grant left Walford in 2016 and currently lives in Portugal with his daughter Courtney (Megan Jossa).

After a long time with no news of him, fans went wild over the Grant mention and are calling for him to make an ultimate comeback to the Square...

Phil on the phone to Grant - bring him back #EastEndersFebruary 13, 2023 See more

GRANT MENTION! Billy’s going to go on a job then possibly. Wonder if grant will return with him?#EastEndersFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Grant mention. Bring back Grant so Eve can punch him for the way he abused Tiffany in the 90s 🤬. Ross & Heather worked together on Ultimate Force. Would love to see them reunited on screen again #EastEnders #GrantMitchell #EveUnwin #RossKemp #HeatherPeace @RossKemp @heatherpeaceFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Phil on the phone to Grant, not getting my hopes up though #EastEndersFebruary 13, 2023 See more

This isn't the first time that fans were hopeful to see Grant return, as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) called him for help last year when Phil said his final goodbyes to the family as he thought he was going to die in a violent prison brawl.

After this, fans were eager for Grant to return once again to help Phil seek revenge on Keeble after he made a mystery phone call.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.