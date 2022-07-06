EastEnders fans predict Grant Mitchell's return after Phil death twist

EastEnders viewers were pleading for soap icon Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) to return during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 5) after a sobbing Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) called him for help as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) said his final goodbyes to the family.

It’s been a dramatic week in EastEnders with Phil now in grave danger as his feud continued with fellow prisoner Craig, who had given him a sinister warning that his time was coming to an end.

DCI Keeble spoke to Phil and ruined his hopes of any backup from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who had been sent to solitary confinement. She also warned him that he would die in prison if he didn’t accept her deal of becoming an informant.

With Phil still refusing to take the offer, reality started to kick in and he desperately called Sharon to come and visit him.

He handed her letters to give to the family and Sharon demanded to know what was going on.

“I ain’t going to see tomorrow,” he confessed.

Sharon was in despair over Phil as he refused to take the deal to save himself. (Image credit: BBC)

“Take the deal! We don’t want your letters, we want you alive!” Sharon begged.

Phil refused and told her that if he took the deal that his whole family’s lives would be in danger.

“You roll over and die, and we’re all out of choices. You are the rock your family needs. The rock I need! What have they done to you?” Sharon said in despair.

The Walford hardman then broke down, finally coming to the realisation that he may die in prison.

The usually stoic thug broke down in tears as he accepted his fate. (Image credit: BBC)

“It’s over. It’s over, Sharon. I’ve had a good life, yeah? I’ve had good innings. I don’t want anyone to know until after, alright? And make sure you give them their letters tomorrow. Make sure you give them. Please. Do me a favour, yeah? Do Mum proud. Do Mum proud at the bar launch, yeah?” Phil sobbed.

It was an emotional scene as the pair wept and Sharon couldn’t contain her emotions anymore.

“If you can’t do it for you, do it for me! I love you! I always have, I always will! Fight, Phil, fight!” she screamed as the guards tore her away from Phil and dragged her out of the room.

Sharon sobbed and begged him to take the deal. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Sharon bawled as she sat on a bench in the Square, which is when she tearfully called her ex-husband and Phil’s brother, Grant.

“Grant. Grant, it’s Sharon. Can you call me back as soon as you can? Please?” she sobbed.

Back at the prison, Craig and his men arrived at Phil’s cell ready for a violent prison fight. Is this officially the end of Phil? Or will he take Keeble's deal and save himself?

Could Grant be making a comeback to the Square? (Image credit: BBC)

After the emotional phone call, fans are now begging for Grant to make his explosive comeback to the soap…

EastEnders continues Thursday, July 7 at 7:30pm on BBC One.